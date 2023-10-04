Okta Launches Okta AI

Okta today released Okta AI, a set of artificial intelligence solutions to help marketers improve customer experience on their websites and apps by reducing friction when users log in.

Okta AI blends the latest AI models with Okta's crowdsourced threat intelligence and identity data to power real-time identity actions for security, user experience, and app development. It is embedded across both Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud.

Additionally, several Okta AI offerings will be built on Google Vertex AI, starting with Log Investigator and Policy Recommender in Workforce Identity Cloud. The partnership combines Okta's Identity platform with generative AI from Google to transform identity management.

Okta AI is a direct response to the need for every company to become an AI company and embrace the opportunities ahead while protecting their organizations and users against AI-powered attacks, the company said in a statement.