LiveRamp Partners with FreeWheel

LiveRamp and FreeWheel have partnered to enable advertisers to buy a greater amount of addressable advertising inventory in the connected television sector.

FreeWheel is incorporating support for LiveRamp's identifier, RampID, powered by LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution publisher partners, into its TV platform, helping marketers reach and target audiences in the CTV space using first-party data and addressable advertising.

LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution connects first-party user data with LiveRamp's RampID to enable advertising on authenticated inventory without third-party identifiers. RampID covers every touchpoint in customer journeys, enabling companies to generate insights into exposures and conversions when using RampID to track impressions. RampID also measures media buys and powers collaboration and insights with other companies.

With the support of ATS and RampID, FreeWheel's integration will soon allow more than 85 RampID-enabled demand side platforms to directly transact on LiveRamp's pseudonymous, people-based identity. Companies can onboard their audiences into FreeWheel's TV platform and transact direct deals with premium CTV publishers, leverage their first-party data with LiveRamp's RampID, and activate on FreeWheel's premium video supply.