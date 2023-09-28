LiveRamp Partners with FreeWheel
LiveRamp and FreeWheel have partnered to enable advertisers to buy a greater amount of addressable advertising inventory in the connected television sector.
FreeWheel is incorporating support for LiveRamp's identifier, RampID, powered by LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution publisher partners, into its TV platform, helping marketers reach and target audiences in the CTV space using first-party data and addressable advertising.
LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution connects first-party user data with LiveRamp's RampID to enable advertising on authenticated inventory without third-party identifiers. RampID covers every touchpoint in customer journeys, enabling companies to generate insights into exposures and conversions when using RampID to track impressions. RampID also measures media buys and powers collaboration and insights with other companies.
With the support of ATS and RampID, FreeWheel's integration will soon allow more than 85 RampID-enabled demand side platforms to directly transact on LiveRamp's pseudonymous, people-based identity. Companies can onboard their audiences into FreeWheel's TV platform and transact direct deals with premium CTV publishers, leverage their first-party data with LiveRamp's RampID, and activate on FreeWheel's premium video supply.
"Premium addressable CTV inventory is the new must-have for every advertiser," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president of activations and addressability at LiveRamp, in a statement. "FreeWheel's integration to support LiveRamp's addressability will power more accurate, people-based marketing across some of the world's leading streaming publishers, enabling marketers to drive the business outcomes they need."
"With third-party identifiers such as the cookie on the decline, we teamed up with LiveRamp to create a new solution for marketers to reach and engage with relevant audiences," said Matt Clark, vice president of strategic partnerships at FreeWheel, in a statement. "The end result is a much-needed new offering that combines the strength of LiveRamp's identity framework, FreeWheel's expertise and scale in premium video, and the benefits of addressable advertising. We've designed, built, and are introducing this new solution with a focus and commitment to privacy so that advertisers can get ahead of and succeed in today's evolving media landscape."