  August 30, 2023

Dun & Bradstreet Partners with Google Cloud on Generative AI

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, is collaborating with Google Cloud on generative artificial intelligence initiatives.

Dun & Bradstreet will use Google Cloud's generative AI platform, Vertex AI, as one of the technologies available for customer innovation powered by D&B.AI Labs.

"Through our strategic relationship, we are able to help businesses realize value from the evolving generative AI landscape and to do so responsibly and safely in D&B.AI Labs," said Ginny Gomez, president of North America at Dun & Bradstreet in a statement. "By bringing together Dun & Bradstreet's unrivaled proprietary data and analytics and Google Cloud's Vertex AI, we are well-positioned to deliver new solutions that will address a wide range of business challenges, ultimately helping our clients win in this fast-paced market."

"Helping our customers apply and implement cutting-edge generative AI capabilities is at the core of Google Cloud's strategy," said Michael Clark, vice president of Google Cloud North America, in a statement. "Dun & Bradstreet's use of the Vertex AI platform within D&B.AI Labs will drive increased efficiency and performance as well as innovation for its customers."

