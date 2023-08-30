Vultr Adds Yext to Its Cloud Ecosystem

Vultr, an independent cloud computing platform provider, has brough Yext, a digital experience platform provider, into its Cloud Alliance ecosystem.

Companies can use Yext's open and composable digital experience platform (DXP) to build and deliver new types of customer experiences at scale. With Yext and Vultr, businesses can now scale applications across regions and provide digital experiences by leveraging a leading DXP and global composable cloud.

Yext and Vultr together allow businesses to do the following:

Consolidate and manage their digital presences across channels with consistent data.

Improve customer interaction with AI-led Chat and Search with natural language.

Analyze and optimize customer engagement to inform website improvements, product optimization, and other digital strategies based on consumer behavior.