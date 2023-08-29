SOCi Launches Genius Social | Engagements

Marketing technology provider SOCi has released Genius Social | Engagements, which uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized, on-brand responses to all engagement types and social networks, as an extension of SOCi Social.

Genius Social | Engagements enhances SOCi Social through AI to create consistent, customized engagements that resonate with local audiences, protect brand reputation at the location level, and ensure memorable experiences. With it, users can do the following:

Harness AI to craft on-brand, personalized, and smart responses;

Edit each AI-generated response for authenticity;

Ensure consistency across all locations, regardless of engagement type, social network, or the individual responding;

Mitigate risks to brand image by safeguarding responses, protecting the reputation of local businesses, and preventing inaccurate or inappropriate responses.