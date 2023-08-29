SOCi Launches Genius Social | Engagements
Marketing technology provider SOCi has released Genius Social | Engagements, which uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized, on-brand responses to all engagement types and social networks, as an extension of SOCi Social.
Genius Social | Engagements enhances SOCi Social through AI to create consistent, customized engagements that resonate with local audiences, protect brand reputation at the location level, and ensure memorable experiences. With it, users can do the following:
- Harness AI to craft on-brand, personalized, and smart responses;
- Edit each AI-generated response for authenticity;
- Ensure consistency across all locations, regardless of engagement type, social network, or the individual responding;
- Mitigate risks to brand image by safeguarding responses, protecting the reputation of local businesses, and preventing inaccurate or inappropriate responses.
"Genius Social | Engagements provides more efficient, cost-effective workflows that have been missing in the social media management space and empowers marketers to reclaim valuable time for more strategic tasks," said Falk Gottlob, chief product officer of SOCi, in a statement. "This technology exceeds evolving consumer interaction standards, promoting brand loyalty, nurturing customer relationships, and bolstering online presence."