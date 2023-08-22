Vivun Launches SE Copilot and Vivun Intelligence System

Vivun, a provider of presales software, today launched SE Copilot, which harnesses generative artificial intelligence to help presales leaders scale their efforts.

SE Copilot combines with the Vivun Intelligence System, a proprietary domain model informed by tens of millions of sales engineer activities across hundreds of thousands of sales opportunities. With SE Copilot, Vivun's platform gives sales leaders recommendations to drive operational efficiency and reduce the overall cost of sales.

"??Despite the proven value of presales teams, resources and tools have been lacking," said Matt Darrow, Vivun's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "The latest addition to the Vivun platform, SE Copilot, will help to boost presales with abilities that have never been available to teams until now."

SE Copilot includes the following:

TechWin Coaching, which provides deal summarization and recommended actions;

Feature Request Clustering, which continuously analyzes, classifies, and creates named groupings of product feature requests from prospects and customers;

Calendar Intelligence, which automatically translates sales engineers' calendar events into their most relevant selling activities; and

Smart Assignment, which recommends the best presales team members to pursue sales opportunities based on availability, experience, and skill set.