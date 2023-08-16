Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo CDP
Klaviyo, has launched the Klaviyo Customer Data Platform (CDP) with advanced analytics to help businesses understand their audiences and performance.
The Klaviyo CDP connects with Klaviyo's intelligent marketing automation applications so businesses can store, manage, analyze, and activate their customer data from a single platform. With the Klaviyo CDP, businesses will have a single platform to ingest all their customer data, unify and normalize data with transformation tooling, and analyze customer cohorts with customized predictive modeling and advanced data visualizations.
"We recognized that existing CDP solutions aren't cutting it," said Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "They force businesses to invest in point solutions, which makes their tech stack complicated and inefficient, they're expensive and require full teams to make them work, and they're too complex and technical. But more importantly, it's not enough to just manage data. Businesses need to be able to put that data into action quickly so they can launch campaigns and analyze data as they go. We're excited to help businesses consolidate their tech stacks and replace redundant software that isn't delivering. And most importantly, we're excited to provide new ways to help businesses own their growth and their destiny."