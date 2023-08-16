Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo CDP

Klaviyo, has launched the Klaviyo Customer Data Platform (CDP) with advanced analytics to help businesses understand their audiences and performance.

The Klaviyo CDP connects with Klaviyo's intelligent marketing automation applications so businesses can store, manage, analyze, and activate their customer data from a single platform. With the Klaviyo CDP, businesses will have a single platform to ingest all their customer data, unify and normalize data with transformation tooling, and analyze customer cohorts with customized predictive modeling and advanced data visualizations.