LiveRamp Expands Partnership with Pinterest

LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Pinterest to help advertisers reach their audiences on Pinterest's platform globally. Through the partnership, marketers will be able to reach their customers on Pinterest with seamless activation on RampID, LiveRamp's pseudonymous, people-based identifier.

The partnership between LiveRamp and Pinterest now spans the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil; select European markets, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Today marketers, including all users of LiveRamp's Data Collaboration Platform, will be able to activate Pinterest as a destination via LiveRamp.

The new integration improves measurement and analytics for advertisers and creates more opportunities to derive value from first-party data. Marketers prioritizing cookieless campaigns will benefit from LiveRamp's fully cookieless integration with Pinterest. In addition, the integration enables people-based marketing without needing marketers to relinquish control over customers' personal information or send data outside of their organizations.