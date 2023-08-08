LiveRamp Expands Partnership with Pinterest
LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Pinterest to help advertisers reach their audiences on Pinterest's platform globally. Through the partnership, marketers will be able to reach their customers on Pinterest with seamless activation on RampID, LiveRamp's pseudonymous, people-based identifier.
The partnership between LiveRamp and Pinterest now spans the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil; select European markets, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Today marketers, including all users of LiveRamp's Data Collaboration Platform, will be able to activate Pinterest as a destination via LiveRamp.
The new integration improves measurement and analytics for advertisers and creates more opportunities to derive value from first-party data. Marketers prioritizing cookieless campaigns will benefit from LiveRamp's fully cookieless integration with Pinterest. In addition, the integration enables people-based marketing without needing marketers to relinquish control over customers' personal information or send data outside of their organizations.
"We're excited to continue building on the momentum of our privacy-centric data collaboration and measurement partnerships with LiveRamp. We're now enabling even more marketers around the world to activate on Pinterest without compromising on control or privacy," said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer of Pinterest, in a statement. "Global marketers can build better campaigns with LiveRamp and Pinterest today. They can also build campaigns with the confidence that this partnership is sustainable beyond third-party cookie deprecation and other ecosystem shifts."
"In this evolving macroeconomic climate, every dollar marketers spend must be addressable and measurable, and we're excited to offer marketers across the world the ability to seamlessly leverage RampID for people-based marketing on Pinterest, enabling better campaigns and better measurement," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president of activations and addressability at LiveRamp, in a statement. "By building on identity that can power better data collaboration in the future, marketers can begin building enduring brand and business value."