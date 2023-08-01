Yext Launches DXP Summer '23
Yext, a digital experience platform provider, today launched the Summer '23 Release of its DXP with enhancements that simplify how companies generate experiences for customers across owned and third-party channels at scale.
Summer '23 DXP highlights include the following:
- Yext Chat using conversational, natural language.
- Yext Content, formerly known as Yext Knowledge Graph, with enhancements to expand how companies can use AI to generate any experience across both owned and third-party channels all from a single content management system.
- Yext Reviews now offers AI Generated Review Response, enabling businesses to use AI to scale small teams and respond to reviews.
"Companies are struggling to meet new market demands and expectations," said Marc Ferrentino, president and chief operating officer of Yext, in a statement. "The greatest advantage for any business is to deliver indispensable experiences to prospects, customers, and employees. With Yext, any organization can leverage leading AI technologies to deliver groundbreaking experiences all from a single digital experience platform."