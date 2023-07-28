Kaleyra Brings WhatsApp Business Platform to U.S.

Kaleyra, a business communications platform provider, has added the WhatsApp Business Platform as part of its omnichannel offering in the United States, enabling U.S businesses to connect with customers on WhatsApp.

Access to the WhatsApp Business Platform via Kaleyra offers the following:

Conversational messaging through customized templates;

Optimization of workflows at scale with optional integrations;

WhatsApp automation for better issue resolution and customer engagement; and

Increased conversions with interactive calls to action and rich media.