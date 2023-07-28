Kaleyra Brings WhatsApp Business Platform to U.S.
Kaleyra, a business communications platform provider, has added the WhatsApp Business Platform as part of its omnichannel offering in the United States, enabling U.S businesses to connect with customers on WhatsApp.
Access to the WhatsApp Business Platform via Kaleyra offers the following:
- Conversational messaging through customized templates;
- Optimization of workflows at scale with optional integrations;
- WhatsApp automation for better issue resolution and customer engagement; and
- Increased conversions with interactive calls to action and rich media.
"We are excited to launch the WhatsApp Business Platform in the U.S. via our proprietary omnichannel platform," said Mauro Carobene, chief business officer of Kaleyra, in a statement. "WhatsApp is a critical communication channel for businesses of all sizes, and our platform makes it easy for them to connect with their customers on WhatsApp and deliver a personalized and engaging experience."