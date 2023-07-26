Melissa Partners with Global-Z

Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions,, has partnered with Global-Z, a provider of Global Service Bureau offerings, to enhance their global address matching.

Global-Z offers data cleansing and management services primarily supporting high-touch projects that cannot be easily automated and require hands-on setup and review. It provides a consultative approach, working with clients to address specific problems in upstream systems and build clean data rules.

Global-Z also offers enterprise-level data matching and deduplication through custom match logic and global domain knowledge that makes data fit for use in advanced CRM and enterprise resource planning systems.