Melissa Partners with Global-Z
Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions,, has partnered with Global-Z, a provider of Global Service Bureau offerings, to enhance their global address matching.
Global-Z offers data cleansing and management services primarily supporting high-touch projects that cannot be easily automated and require hands-on setup and review. It provides a consultative approach, working with clients to address specific problems in upstream systems and build clean data rules.
Global-Z also offers enterprise-level data matching and deduplication through custom match logic and global domain knowledge that makes data fit for use in advanced CRM and enterprise resource planning systems.
"Both Melissa and Global-Z have been on a decades-long mission to help enterprises maximize the value of their global customer data," said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa, in a statement. "Through this partnership, Global-Z customers now have access to a broader lineup of industry-leading data quality web services, on-premises software, and the complete range of capabilities that Melissa delivers to the enterprise.
"Partnering with Melissa strengthens Global-Z's well-established global-centric service bureau and greatly expands the team, resources, and knowledge available to our clients for the U.S.," said Global-Z's co-founder and CEO, Dimitri Garder, in a statement. "In addition to our proprietary and proven hands-on methodology, Melissa customers can leverage the experience we deliver in customized data management to realize even greater business advantage."