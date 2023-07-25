CONTENTgine Joins Stirista's Fusion Program

CONTENTgine, a provider of content-based marketing, has joined Stirista, a data-driven marketing company, in its Fusion Data Transformation Partner Program.

Aggregating millions of first-party audience engagements with B2B vendor content to produce key content insights, CONTENTgine's deterministic B2B data will be available in all of the major platforms and data marketplaces through Stirista's Fusion Partner Program.

"Joining Stirista's Fusion Partner program presents an exciting opportunity for CONTENTgine to monetize our unique B2B deterministic data. By leveraging Stirista's extensive reach and resources, including building a complete taxonomy of our data, we can scale up our data licensing and lead generation services. This partnership will enable brand and agency marketers to tap into the power of our data through first-in-class onboarding and digital distribution programs maximizing targeting, communications, and optimized messaging," said Andrew Connelly, director of global intelligence at CONTENTgine, in a statement.

By joining this program, CONTENTgine gains enhanced accessibility and monetization opportunities in prominent data marketplaces, such as LiveRamp Data Store, Lotame, and others