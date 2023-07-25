Prove Identity Partners with LexisNexis

Prove Identity, a provider of digital identity solutions, has partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK & Ireland, a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, to equip European businesses with fraud prevention and digital identity authentication technology.

The new partnership will give companies one-stop-shop access to Prove's phone-centric identity and authentication solutions, including its Mobile Auth, Trust Score, and Identity Verify products, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions' fraud intelligence solutions.