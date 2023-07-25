Prove Identity Partners with LexisNexis
Prove Identity, a provider of digital identity solutions, has partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK & Ireland, a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, to equip European businesses with fraud prevention and digital identity authentication technology.
The new partnership will give companies one-stop-shop access to Prove's phone-centric identity and authentication solutions, including its Mobile Auth, Trust Score, and Identity Verify products, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions' fraud intelligence solutions.
"The aim of this partnership is to equip companies with the capabilities that will drive customers toward a continuous path of safeguarded, secure online experiences," said Steve Elliot, managing director of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, UK & Ireland, in a statement. "The mobile channel is increasingly dominant as the main route for access to online services, and this partnership will help further enhance fraud prevention technologies for clients to ensure their customers enjoy a safe and secure browsing experience with minimal threat from fraud."
"As mobile device technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, so must our security practices," said Paul Busby, senior vice president of international go-to-market strategy at Prove, in a statement. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment in offering solutions that will meet the highest levels of compliance and security across all regions of the world."