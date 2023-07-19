Bold Commerce Launches Checkout Accelerator

Bold Commerce today launched an accelerator that introduces checkout directly into video, email, and other marketing experiences. The new checkout accelerator was developed by Coalition Technologies on Bold Checkout.

With this accelerator, Bold Commerce is also bringing upsell and subscription opportunities directly into checkout. Bold Commerce replicates upsell opportunities that traditionally occur on product pages, such as "You may also like" and "frequently purchased together," directly in the checkout. These recommendations remain on shoppers' screens even after the transaction has been processed so they can purchase additional items without having to re-enter checkout details.

Bold Commerce also enables companies to launch checkout directly in-video. Shoppers watching videos can click a pull-down menu and check out, and companies can place upsell opportunities in the checkout to increase average order values.

Bold Commerce also enables frictionless subscriptions by bringing potential subscribers directly to a populated checkout from an email. Companies can educate shoppers on products and subscriptions, and then take them directly to checkout when they're ready. Shoppers can then immediately finalize their subscriptions with delivery cadence, shipping details, and payments.

Shoppers'; buying journeys need to start when they're ready–not when brands are," said Peter Karpas, CEO of Bold Commerce, in a statement. "We're enabling brands to not only launch and optimize checkout on marketing channels but start to shift from a conversion-only mindset to one that also prioritizes average order value and customer lifetime value to drive revenue."

The accelerator also acceps PayPal Complete Payments, Venmo, PayPal Pay Later solutions, and credit and debit cards.