Oomiji Integrates with MegeLink

Oomiji has integrated its predictive customer data platform with MergeLink to enable other platform users to pull in specific data on customer interests, needs, perceptions, and emotions and for Oomiji users to pull in data, such as past purchases, from other platforms.

"We can now add value to virtually any CRM, e-commerce, database, or marketing platform," said Jon Stamell, CEO of Oomiji, in a statement. "Many platforms can track customer demographics and purchases, but they haven't been able to add information that rounds out each customer's lifestyle and personality so they can build one-to-one relationships from past purchase history to predict future purchase intent."

With Oomiji and MergeLink, Oomiji can now capture customer responses to open-ended questions and enable segmentation and communication using each customer's own words. This can be descriptions of their emotions, motivations, perceptions or sentiments, anything an open-ended conversation might elicit.