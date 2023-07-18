AI Digital Partners with Sightly

AI Digital, an organization that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize and drive better business outcomes across programmatic technology, has partnered with real-time marketing and intelligence provider Sightly, combining AI Digital's programmatic expertise and AI-optimized outcomes with Sightly's Brand Mentality platform-driven moments intelligence and Anticipation Software.

"We are excited to form this partnership with Sightly and integrate our key strengths for the benefit of brands and marketers. AI Digital's expertise in extracting value through programmatic technology is invaluable to brands who want to derive the most out of their advertising spend," said Stephen Magli, CEO and founder of AI Digital, in a statement. "By partnering with Sightly, we are able to use the intelligence and insights from their platform to enhance our performance and provide our brand customers with increased data management, precision audience targeting, and greater effectiveness on digital channels such as CTV, video, and display."

In addition to making a strategic investment in Sightly, AI Digital is acquiring an enterprise license for Brand Mentality, which helps companies codify and respond to breaking news, viral trends, and emerging media moments.