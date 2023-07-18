Data Axle Expands Business Data Coverage by 5 Percent
Data Axle, a provider of data, marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, has increased the number of businesses included within its premium verified business database by 5 percent, providing access to sought-after businesses, including hard-to-find small to medium-sized companies.
The extended coverage includes approximately 20,000 more startups, 100,000 federal contracting businesses, 100,000 medical professionals, 35,000 restaurants and bars, 500,000 nonprofit organizations, and 2 million other U.S. companies. The data is further strengthened with 10.3 million new and updated contacts with firmographics such as industry type, professional specialty, cuisine, and geocoding.
"At Data Axle, we are constantly seeking to expand the number of records available to our clients while simultaneously ensuring that the quality of our premium verified data remains at the highest level possible," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino in a statement. "Our clients count on us for data at scale but also accuracy. We focus on carefully integrating machine learning into our processes. However, we will never cease leveraging human verification. We make over 20 million calls yearly to ensure details and key information are correct."