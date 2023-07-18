Data Axle Expands Business Data Coverage by 5 Percent

Data Axle, a provider of data, marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, has increased the number of businesses included within its premium verified business database by 5 percent, providing access to sought-after businesses, including hard-to-find small to medium-sized companies.

The extended coverage includes approximately 20,000 more startups, 100,000 federal contracting businesses, 100,000 medical professionals, 35,000 restaurants and bars, 500,000 nonprofit organizations, and 2 million other U.S. companies. The data is further strengthened with 10.3 million new and updated contacts with firmographics such as industry type, professional specialty, cuisine, and geocoding.