AnyRoad Launches Pinpoint

AnyRoad, providers of an experiential marketing platform, has launched Pinpoint, an artificial intelligence-powered feedback assistant to help companies understand exactly what drives positive and negative brand experiences and actions to take to improve impact and ROI.

Powered by natural language processing and generative AI, AnyRoad's Pinpoint helps companies analyze consumer feedback, uncover trends, and adapt their brand experiences. Its AI engine understands and interprets text feedback within seconds, allowing AnyRoad customers to proactively make improvements. It can auto-generate feedback themes grouped by positive or negative sentiment, sorted by urgency, and flagged as critical when immediate action is recommended. Users can filter results by date, experience, and type to review customer feedback and respond to customers directly from AnyRoad.