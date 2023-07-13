AnyRoad Launches Pinpoint
AnyRoad, providers of an experiential marketing platform, has launched Pinpoint, an artificial intelligence-powered feedback assistant to help companies understand exactly what drives positive and negative brand experiences and actions to take to improve impact and ROI.
Powered by natural language processing and generative AI, AnyRoad's Pinpoint helps companies analyze consumer feedback, uncover trends, and adapt their brand experiences. Its AI engine understands and interprets text feedback within seconds, allowing AnyRoad customers to proactively make improvements. It can auto-generate feedback themes grouped by positive or negative sentiment, sorted by urgency, and flagged as critical when immediate action is recommended. Users can filter results by date, experience, and type to review customer feedback and respond to customers directly from AnyRoad.
"The need for brands to build meaningful, long-term relationships with their consumers is more important now than ever. But to do this effectively, brands need to deeply understand their consumers, quickly surface trends from feedback, and take the right actions to ensure every event and experience leaves a positive, lasting impression," said Jonathan Yaffe, CEO and co-founder of AnyRoad, in a statement "Our team built Pinpoint to address these needs, and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to our clients. It is the only experiential marketing solution that allows brands to automatically analyze and take action on consumer feedback in real time, enabling them to continuously improve and consistently provide experiences that drive real impact on brand perception and revenue."