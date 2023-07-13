UserTesting and Contentsquare Partner
UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has partnered with Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, to help companies unlock more customer experience insights across digital properties.
The joint integration enables organizations to do the following:
- Identify customer preferences within Contentsquare and launch a UserTesting test to gauge the performance of digital experience options;
- Analyze UserTesting insights alongside Contentsquare experience data to troubleshoot issues and quantify how many customers might be impacted;
- Set experience thresholds and alerts with Contentsquare and assess and respond to anomalies in CX by launching a UserTesting test to better understand why they're occurring;
- Trigger Contentsquare Live Signals when users encounter bugs or errors and prompt them to join UserTesting tests to give feedback.
"The combination of Contentsquare digital analytics and UserTesting insights equips brands with the intelligence they need to deliver the best possible customer journey from start to finish," said Chris Formosa, head of global technology partnerships and cloud alliances at Contentsquare, in a statement. "With Contentsquare's rich behavioral data and UserTesting's video-based insights, teams get the full picture of the online experience and can prioritize the most impactful improvements. Great experiences breed strong customer relationships, giving brands the leg up they need to thrive in the digital world."
"By harnessing the combined strengths of Contentsquare and UserTesting, organizations can seamlessly connect their customers' online behaviors with their underlying motivations," said Rob Vandenberg, global vice president of channels and alliances at UserTesting, in a statement. "Our joint integration empowers businesses to test hypotheses and validate assumptions about their digital experiences, bridging the gap between customer behavior and intent. Together, we help more than 190 customers deliver exceptional user experiences."