UserTesting and Contentsquare Partner

UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has partnered with Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, to help companies unlock more customer experience insights across digital properties.

The joint integration enables organizations to do the following:

Identify customer preferences within Contentsquare and launch a UserTesting test to gauge the performance of digital experience options;

Analyze UserTesting insights alongside Contentsquare experience data to troubleshoot issues and quantify how many customers might be impacted;

Set experience thresholds and alerts with Contentsquare and assess and respond to anomalies in CX by launching a UserTesting test to better understand why they're occurring;

Trigger Contentsquare Live Signals when users encounter bugs or errors and prompt them to join UserTesting tests to give feedback.