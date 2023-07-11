Cordial Launches Identity+

Cordial, a marketing automation platform provider, today launched Identity+, an identity resolution solution to help marketers identify anonymous browsers across devices by matching them with known customer profiles for more effective targeting and increased personalization.

With Identity+, users can leverage Cordial's ID Graph to identify anonymous users visiting their companies' websites. It combines identity resolution, reporting, attribution, and automated messaging with data management and marketing execution across channels on one platform.

When an unidentified user visits a website, Identity+ will search for the user's browserID on Cordial's ID Graph network. If that user is known to Cordial, that contact will be marked by the ID Graph. If a customer is not identified by zero-party data or the ID Graph, the session information will be stored for 30 days connected to that specific anonymous user. If, within the 30-day window, Identity+ does identify the user, all previously anonymous activity will be retroactively applied to the new profile.

"Customers use more channels than ever before when interacting with a brand to make a purchase," said Matt Howland, chief product and engineering officer of Cordial, in a statement. "A user may utilize an app one day but shop on their laptop without logging in the next. These behaviors mean marketers miss key opportunities to personalize contact. Identity+ is a powerful tool to create more complete customer profiles at scale, enhancing customers' shopping experiences while deepening connections."

Identity+ adheres to privacy standards regarding email and SMS. It will never forcibly opt-in users to any channel without explicit consent.