Cint Launches Data Licensing Solution

Cint, a provider of digital insights gathering, launched Data Licensing, allowing businesses to license Cint Verified Audiences with millions of self-reported, first-party data points. Cint Verified Audiences are built from more than 290 million consumers who have entered the platform to qualify for survey opportunities.

"Evolving privacy standards and restrictions on third-party cookies are changing the way organizations collect customer and consumer data. First-party data has never been more important," said Laura Manning, senior vice president of measurement at Cint, in a statement. "Our new Cint Verified Audiences will help organizations boost their clients' first-party data strategies by strengthening research or marketing initiatives through validation and enrichment of data at scale."

Using Cint Verified Audiences, organizations can enrich, validate, and activate first-, second-, or third-party audience data or build custom research audiences for tailored, survey-based insights. Demographic categories, including age, gender, household income, employment status, and education, are available.