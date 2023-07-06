Yext Releases Yext Content

Yext has released Yext Content to help companies deliver any experience across any digital channel from a single content management system (CMS). It is a headless CMS built on a foundation of artificial intelligence and knowledge graph technology.

Yext Content leverages AI along with company data to unlock conversational AI, automated data cleaning, and content-generation workflows. It houses both content and the taxonomy behind it.

Companies can use Yext Content to deliver content to their customers in traditional channels like their websites, mobile apps, social, reviews, listings, and search, and next-gen experiences like conversational AI and augmented reality.

With Yext Content, companies can leverage AI to connect to content from data sources across the enterprise synchronously and shape, clean, and organize it to generate on-brand, customer-facing content autonomously. An AI flywheel identifies new opportunities for content based on customer interaction and journey data, such as searches, chats, and clicks. It then generates new or updated content to fill in content gaps and provides them as suggestions for the content team to approve or edit prior to publishing.