Symbl.ai Launches Sales Intelligence
Symbl.ai today launched Sales Intelligence, a fully programmable, context-aware sales coaching tool with auto-generated call scores, summaries, and real-time sales guidance during every call.
Symbl.ai Sales Intelligence features low-code APIs that can be embedded into existing sales tools and apps. It includes the following:
- Immediate, Unbiased Call Scores that measure performance across key aspects of the conversation, including communications and engagement, questions answered, forward motion, and sales process adherence.
- Contextual Sales Conversation Insights with auto-generated executive summaries, key questions, objections, and next steps.
- Real-Time Sales Guidance based on evolving business environments, product roadmaps, and sales processes to help sales reps overcome objections, answer questions, deepen engagement, and emotionally connect with prospects and customers.
At the core of Sales Intelligence is the Symbl.ai Conversation Intelligence Platform, which manages millions of internal and external conversations monthly.
"At Symbl.ai, we have relentlessly pursued our vision of transforming conversation intelligence with programmability and extensibility at the core of the platform. Our specialization in building AI infrastructure designed specifically for multi-party conversations gives us a unique advantage in delivering this to businesses as applied intelligence," said Surbhi Rathore, CEO and co-founder of Symbl.ai, in a statement. "With three years at the forefront of enabling distinct customer intelligence experiences, we are excited to introduce programmability for sales conversations, one of the most critical business processes. We look forward to empowering sales teams by supporting their ever-changing needs by reducing blindspots at every stage of deal execution, verifying revenue forecasting, and ensuring high data fidelity in CRM systems."