Symbl.ai Launches Sales Intelligence

Symbl.ai today launched Sales Intelligence, a fully programmable, context-aware sales coaching tool with auto-generated call scores, summaries, and real-time sales guidance during every call.

Symbl.ai Sales Intelligence features low-code APIs that can be embedded into existing sales tools and apps. It includes the following:

Immediate, Unbiased Call Scores that measure performance across key aspects of the conversation, including communications and engagement, questions answered, forward motion, and sales process adherence.

Contextual Sales Conversation Insights with auto-generated executive summaries, key questions, objections, and next steps.

Real-Time Sales Guidance based on evolving business environments, product roadmaps, and sales processes to help sales reps overcome objections, answer questions, deepen engagement, and emotionally connect with prospects and customers.

At the core of Sales Intelligence is the Symbl.ai Conversation Intelligence Platform, which manages millions of internal and external conversations monthly.