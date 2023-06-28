Statara Introduces Intelligent Digital Audiences

Statara Solutions, a provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions, today launched Statara Intelligent Digital Audiences for marketers.

Based on its Statara Identity Insights identity graph and age and critical demographic data, Statara's more than 70 Intelligent Digital Audiences enable marketers to maximize the impact of their digital ad buys. Marketers can also tap into Statara Identity Insight's Data Dictionary to develop their own audience segments.

"Our goal is to deliver our marketer and agency clients the most accurate and comprehensive datasets available so that their campaign activations are highly targeted and effective in maximizing conversions," said Lindsey Schuh Cortes, CEO of Statara, in a statement. "The strength of Intelligent Digital Audiences comes from our regulated industry roots and enables marketers to leverage our world-class identity Insights with complete transparency, which is often missing in the data partner relationship."

Intelligent Digital Audiences is available on popular demand-side platforms and data management platforms, including The Trade Desk, LiveRamp, AdGear, StackAdapt, and more, for addressable marketing program integration.