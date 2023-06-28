Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo Reviews
Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, at its K:LDN annual e-commerce summit, launched Klaviyo reviews, which enables Shopify merchants to collect product reviews with their customer data and messaging in one platform.
"Product reviews are a huge part of a buyer's purchasing decision, but collecting great reviews while providing a seamless customer journey can be surprisingly hard to achieve," said Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Most brands don't have the time to research and integrate the right reviews, shipment tracking, email, SMS, and mobile push notification solutions, which leads to double-sending, subpar email designs, and poorly timed requests coming out of different platforms. With this launch, we're rethinking what's possible with product reviews and helping businesses double down on customer loyalty and drive more sales."
Klaviyo reviews allows businesses to do the following:
- Consolidate their tech stacks for real-time shipment tracking and reviews, email, SMS, and mobile push.
- Personalize data, from when a package is shipped to what a customer said in a review. All data lives in Klaviyo profiles and events, so businesses can create segments of their biggest advocates and proactively offer help to those who had a poor experience.
- Send messages at the right time. Klaviyo reviews leverages real-time shipment tracking data from carriers to ensure that review requests are sent only to customers who have actually received their products.
- Migrate existing reviews into Klaviyo with a CSV import. The widget also provides mobile-friendly review capture with options for text and photos.
- Automate review requests. Shoppers can leave reviews that are published to businesses' websites with Klaviyo's one-click experience from an email or SMS. Messages are automatically sent via Klaviyo flows.