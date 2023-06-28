Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo Reviews

Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, at its K:LDN annual e-commerce summit, launched Klaviyo reviews, which enables Shopify merchants to collect product reviews with their customer data and messaging in one platform.

"Product reviews are a huge part of a buyer's purchasing decision, but collecting great reviews while providing a seamless customer journey can be surprisingly hard to achieve," said Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Most brands don't have the time to research and integrate the right reviews, shipment tracking, email, SMS, and mobile push notification solutions, which leads to double-sending, subpar email designs, and poorly timed requests coming out of different platforms. With this launch, we're rethinking what's possible with product reviews and helping businesses double down on customer loyalty and drive more sales."

Klaviyo reviews allows businesses to do the following: