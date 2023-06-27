Showpad Adds AI Capabilities

Showpad has added artificial intelligence to its sales and revenue enablement technology to help marketing and enablement teams deliver new content and resources and empower sales teams to access quick answers and sell more effectively.

"Showpad is leveraging AI to improve how sales and marketing teams partner together in pursuit of a shared goal—closing more deals," said Tony Grout, chief product officer of Showpad, in a statement. "It enables sellers to focus more time on what truly matters, bringing meaningful value to each buyer interaction. This means tailoring information and how sellers engage with buyers based on their unique needs, and ensuring that every conversation is empathetic and authentic to build trust with buyers."

New capabilities available to Showpad customers include the following: