Showpad Adds AI Capabilities
Showpad has added artificial intelligence to its sales and revenue enablement technology to help marketing and enablement teams deliver new content and resources and empower sales teams to access quick answers and sell more effectively.
"Showpad is leveraging AI to improve how sales and marketing teams partner together in pursuit of a shared goal—closing more deals," said Tony Grout, chief product officer of Showpad, in a statement. "It enables sellers to focus more time on what truly matters, bringing meaningful value to each buyer interaction. This means tailoring information and how sellers engage with buyers based on their unique needs, and ensuring that every conversation is empathetic and authentic to build trust with buyers."
New capabilities available to Showpad customers include the following:
- PitchAI, which provides sellers with real-time, actionable feedback on recorded sales pitches based on pace, silences, body language, and friendliness.
- AI-powered search, which acts as a smart assistant that surfaces quick answers and enriches search results with relevant context and information.
- AI-powered test questions, which streamlines creating training materials for sellers.
- AI-powered asset summaries for key learnings from content.
- Question-based learning dashboards to provide focused answers to questions, measure their impact, and connect enablement activities to business outcomes, drawing on user-level deal data to demonstrate how learning programs are influencing time to first deal, total revenue impact, and capture the most valuable learning based on sales feedback.