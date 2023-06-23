CommerceIQ Launches CommerceIQ Insights

CommerceIQ, a retail e-commerce management (REM) platform provider, has launched CommerceIQ Insights, a content optimization extension for companies on Amazon that uses generative artificial intelligence to provide insights and improvement suggestions directly on Amazon product display pages.

With CommerceIQ Insights, companies can optimize their Amazon content and better understand customer sentiment by product. CommerceIQ Insights is available to all free of charge for Google Chrome in the Google Play store.

"Just as the advent of the internet transformed retail, generative AI will reshape e-commerce over the next several years. CommerceIQ is excited to be taking steps toward that transformation today with the CommerceIQ Insights plug-in, where anyone can experience just one small part of our REM platform's AI insights," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ, in a statement. "Whether you are a CommerceIQ customer or a brand interested in the future of retail, the CommerceIQ Insights plug-in shows how generative AI can boost your business with actionable insights that provide a pulse on your customers along with recommendations that can increase conversion."

CommerceIQ Insights enables companies to harness generative AI for highly targeted suggestions for product titles and product description bullet points, leveraging CommerceIQ analytics for trending keywords by category. CommerceIQ Insights also provides sentiment analysis insights based on key themes in product ratings and reviews.