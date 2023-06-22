FullStory Partners with Google Cloud for Generative AI
FullStory, a digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform provider, has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to bring generative artificial intelligence solutions to joint customers around the globe.
Through this expanded alliance, FullStory will offer new ways for customers to leverage its codeless approach to operational session replay to automate AI-delivered experiences at scale.
FullStory provides companies a complete, retroactive, and semantically structured record of every customer interaction and experience across web and native mobile apps. The partnership will allow companies to use their data along with custom machine learning models to proactively identify, anticipate, and act on their customers’ needs in a privacy-first way.
"As enterprises double down on data and AI in 2023 to deliver meaningful business outcomes, we're committed to helping our clients leverage DX data in new ways to power empathy at scale and create exceptional value for their customers," said Scott Voigt, CEO of FullStory, in a statement. "The data FullStory collects and structures is optimal for powering state-of-the-art AI capabilities, and our expanded partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering AI-powered offerings to our customers."
"We are excited to partner with FullStory to revolutionize the digital experience landscape through the power of generative AI," said Michael Clark, vice president of North America at Google Cloud, in a statement. "By combining FullStory's rich data with Google Cloud's advanced generative AI capabilities, we are poised to jointly deliver innovative features that drive customer success and empower businesses to thrive in the AI era."