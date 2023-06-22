FullStory Partners with Google Cloud for Generative AI

FullStory, a digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform provider, has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to bring generative artificial intelligence solutions to joint customers around the globe.

Through this expanded alliance, FullStory will offer new ways for customers to leverage its codeless approach to operational session replay to automate AI-delivered experiences at scale.

FullStory provides companies a complete, retroactive, and semantically structured record of every customer interaction and experience across web and native mobile apps. The partnership will allow companies to use their data along with custom machine learning models to proactively identify, anticipate, and act on their customers’ needs in a privacy-first way.