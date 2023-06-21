AppsFlyer Launches Privacy Sandbox on Android

AppsFlyer has launched an end-to-end audience management solution using Google's Protected Audience API on Android, part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative. AppsFlyer worked with Remerge, a programmatic demand-side platform provider for mobile retargeting campaigns, and also developed a working solution using a second Google Privacy Sandbox tool, the Attribution Reporting API, which will enable marketers and advertisers to measure the success of their campaigns without user-level cross-platform identifiers.

"The Protected Audience API offers major progress when it comes to user privacy that aligns with how AppsFlyer envisions the future of privacy-centric marketing," said Roy Yanai, assistant vice president of product for measurement at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "Following extensive research, and working with the Android and Remerge teams, we look forward to the ways the Protected Audience API will unlock remarketing for many businesses. Beyond remarketing alone, the Protected Audience API is a great advancement for the app ecosystem and showcases how to leverage technology to preserve privacy without compromising the user experience." "We're excited to see AppsFlyer and Remerge developing solutions using Privacy Sandbox on Android and look forward to continuing to work with their teams and other organizations as part of an ecosystem-wide collaboration," said Amit Varia, director of product management at Google, in a statement.

AppsFlyer's solution with Remerge allows advertisers and ad platforms to use the Protected Audience API for custom audience segmentation, privacy-centric re-engagement, advanced bidding, and personalized creatives according to privacy-centric purchasing intent triggers. It will also offer measurement reporting so marketers and advertisers can understand the success of their campaigns. Advertisers can manage audiences created by first-party data based on their own rules directly on the AppsFlyer platform or collaborate with ad networks to manage audiences.