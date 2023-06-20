Speedeon Brings Life Event Data to AudienceMaker
Speedeon, a direct marketing data and consumer intelligence company, has added life event data to its AudienceMaker platform, making life event data, like moving, marriage, divorce, parenthood, change in income, and more, accessible to marketers.
With life event data inside of AudienceMaker, users can do the following:
- Overlay life event variables on top of first-party data to see which customers are currently experiencing key life events;
- See where target audiences, like new movers, are in relation to their locations to better focus spend;
- Create hyper-targeted segments of customers and/or prospects experiencing particular life events that align to their offers.
- Access more than 1,000 additional data points, such gender, income, and interests, to further segment audiences and refine messaging; and
- Reach key audiences across addressable direct marketing channels, like direct mail and digital.
"Life event marketing should be an evergreen strategy for any brand who wants to connect with consumers on a personal and emotional level during key life moments," said Lindsey Kaiser, chief product officer of Speedeon, in a statement. "For far too long, many brands have implemented life event strategies in a stop-and-go fashion just because it was too hard to get to this type of data quickly and easily. By putting our life event data into AudienceMaker and keeping it updated around the clock, we're essentially giving marketers instant access to a pipeline of valuable prospects and current customers who may need their product or service more than ever,."