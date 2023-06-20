Speedeon Brings Life Event Data to AudienceMaker

Speedeon, a direct marketing data and consumer intelligence company, has added life event data to its AudienceMaker platform, making life event data, like moving, marriage, divorce, parenthood, change in income, and more, accessible to marketers.

With life event data inside of AudienceMaker, users can do the following:

Overlay life event variables on top of first-party data to see which customers are currently experiencing key life events;

See where target audiences, like new movers, are in relation to their locations to better focus spend;

Create hyper-targeted segments of customers and/or prospects experiencing particular life events that align to their offers.

Access more than 1,000 additional data points, such gender, income, and interests, to further segment audiences and refine messaging; and

Reach key audiences across addressable direct marketing channels, like direct mail and digital.