-->
  • June 15, 2023

JustCall Launches JustCall IQ

JustCall by SaaS Labs, a contact center software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, launched JustCall iQ, an artificial intelligence-driven conversational intelligence platform.

Using AI-powered conversational intelligence, JustCall iQ empowers teams with real-time coaching, sentiment analysis, call scoring, agent assist, post-call reports, and compliance reporting.

"Onboarding, training, and mitigating turnover is a top priority among businesses that rely on sales and customer service reps as their lifeblood. By equipping reps with real-time scoring and coaching, our platform provides a better way to onboard effectively, reduce churn, and provide timely and constructive feedback to employees to supercharge their performance," said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of SaaS Labs, in a statement.. "Our goal is to eliminate the chaos of contact centers, which creates happier teams, happier customers, and more productive employees."

