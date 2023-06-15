ON24 Unveils AI-Powered Optimization Suite

ON24, a digital customer engagement platform provider, has launched the artificial intelligence-powered Optimization Suite to help companies personalize, orchestrate, and automate digital experiences and content with generative AI.

The ON24 Optimization Suite is backed by the ON24 AI Engine and helps users orchestrate written and video content across channels. With it, users will be able to do the following:

Build, manage, and track audience segments by category, including demographics, content interests, buying intent and historical behavior;

Compose and deliver unique, tailored messaging, content recommendations, and calls-to-action to different audience segments engaging with the same ON24 experience;

Develop, edit, and publish short-form videos using generative AI;

Augment the creation of promotional content and delivery of live experiences with an embedded generative AI tool and chatbot;

Surface immediate audience feedback from live experiences with a Key Moments report, providing marketers with deep links to promote more targeted experiences; and

Automate the production of written and video content from long-form ON24 experiences, based on real-time, human-driven audience engagement and generative AI.