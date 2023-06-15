ON24 Unveils AI-Powered Optimization Suite
ON24, a digital customer engagement platform provider, has launched the artificial intelligence-powered Optimization Suite to help companies personalize, orchestrate, and automate digital experiences and content with generative AI.
The ON24 Optimization Suite is backed by the ON24 AI Engine and helps users orchestrate written and video content across channels. With it, users will be able to do the following:
- Build, manage, and track audience segments by category, including demographics, content interests, buying intent and historical behavior;
- Compose and deliver unique, tailored messaging, content recommendations, and calls-to-action to different audience segments engaging with the same ON24 experience;
- Develop, edit, and publish short-form videos using generative AI;
- Augment the creation of promotional content and delivery of live experiences with an embedded generative AI tool and chatbot;
- Surface immediate audience feedback from live experiences with a Key Moments report, providing marketers with deep links to promote more targeted experiences; and
- Automate the production of written and video content from long-form ON24 experiences, based on real-time, human-driven audience engagement and generative AI.
"Customer success is at the center of our innovation, and we're relentlessly focused on unlocking the power of AI to help our customers continuously drive cost-effective revenue growth," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "We believe that with the addition of the ON24 Optimization Suite, we can help enterprises further accelerate that evolution and make digital transformation their competitive advantage."
"Our goal is to use AI to optimize human engagement, not replace it," said Jayesh Sahasi, ON24's executive vice president of product and chief technology officer, in a statement. "With the launch of the ON24 Optimization Suite, powered by the ON24 AI Engine, we believe our customers will be able to gain time and bandwidth so they can focus on what's most important: creating audience-first, engaging experiences, uncovering data-driven insights, and actioning that intelligence to drive pipeline and revenue growth."