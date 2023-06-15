Scibids Launches Scibids AI Insights
Scibids, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing, has launched Scibids AI Insights Solution in partnership with Tinuiti, a performance marketing agency across streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, offering transparency and control over the ad decisioning process
Tinuiti is the first marketing agency to leverage this new solution, which delivers automated and in-depth insights into how Scibids AI analyzes and weights ad variables in the bidding process according to their impact on performance. This includes identifying in real-time campaign elements like URLs, creative, location, and time of day and analyzing their individual and combined effect in driving expected outcomes.
Scibids AI analyzes across millions of variables to identify the combinations that generate the greatest impact on campaign outcomes.
"One of Tinuiti's biggest differentiators has been our ability to be smarter and faster in analyzing the vast amount of data that our programmatic campaigns generate. This partnership with Scibids and leveraging its new AI solutions has already proven its worth in greatly scaling KPI-specific performance for our clients," said Geoff Litwer, vice president of programmatic and display media at Tinuiti, in a statement.
"Technology-driven agencies like Tinuiti are ahead of the curve in providing superior campaign performance for their partnered brands. They fully understand and embrace the role sophisticated AI and customizable algorithms have to play in today's media buying landscape, and their customers have greatly benefited from the control and spend growth Scibids AI Insights has and will enable." Eric Schwartz, managing director of North America at Scibids, said in a statement.