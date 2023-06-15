Scibids Launches Scibids AI Insights

Scibids, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing, has launched Scibids AI Insights Solution in partnership with Tinuiti, a performance marketing agency across streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, offering transparency and control over the ad decisioning process

Tinuiti is the first marketing agency to leverage this new solution, which delivers automated and in-depth insights into how Scibids AI analyzes and weights ad variables in the bidding process according to their impact on performance. This includes identifying in real-time campaign elements like URLs, creative, location, and time of day and analyzing their individual and combined effect in driving expected outcomes.

Scibids AI analyzes across millions of variables to identify the combinations that generate the greatest impact on campaign outcomes.