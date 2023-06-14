Adlook Enters U.S. Market

Adlook, an advertising technology company, today officially entered the U.S. market, launching its Smart demand-side platform. Adlook has been operating by invitation for the past six months and is now expanding access to all U.S. companies.

"Adlook's U.S. launch heralds a new age in ad technology, enabling brands to achieve sustainable growth by harmonizing brand-marketing with performance," said Patrick Roman Gut, vice president at Adlook, in a statement. "Our deep learning capabilities are proven and unique, and set us apart in a competitive marketplace. They empower us to deliver exceptional results for a rapidly-expanding roster of Fortune 500 brands and agencies."

Already in use by companies like Kraft Heinz, IPG Mediabrands, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO, the Adlook platform harnesses deep learning technology to guarantee performance across channels and markets. It offers inventory in mobile, desktop, and connected TV, with a global reach spanning more than 85 markets. Adlook campaigns also incorporate adaptable creative elements optimized for user devices in multiple formats.