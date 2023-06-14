DoubleVerify Partners with TVision on Attention Measurement in CTV
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has partnered with TVision, a provider of second-by-second analysis of how viewers are watching TV, to enhance performance measurement across connected TV (CTV).
The partnership will combine DV's scalable ad exposure data, including viewable time and screen share, with TVision's viewer presence and eyes-on-screen ad attention signals. By extending DV's attention measurement to CTV, clients will be able to analyze campaign performance across open web inventories, formats, and devices at scale.
"Our alliance with TVision is a significant stride toward comprehensive and reliable attention measurement in CTV," said Daniel Slotwiner, senior vice president of attention at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the most scaled, objective, and actionable performance metrics for our clients. By aligning TVision's viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with our own ad exposure and user engagement data, we are establishing a new standard for assessing the true impact of CTV advertising, ultimately driving superior outcomes for brands across the globe."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with DoubleVerify to advance the adoption of attention measurement across CTV environments," said Yan Liu, CEO and co-founder of TVision, in a statement. "Our partnership enables marketers to gain deeper insights into where and when they get the most value in CTV."