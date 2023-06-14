DoubleVerify Partners with TVision on Attention Measurement in CTV

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has partnered with TVision, a provider of second-by-second analysis of how viewers are watching TV, to enhance performance measurement across connected TV (CTV).

The partnership will combine DV's scalable ad exposure data, including viewable time and screen share, with TVision's viewer presence and eyes-on-screen ad attention signals. By extending DV's attention measurement to CTV, clients will be able to analyze campaign performance across open web inventories, formats, and devices at scale.