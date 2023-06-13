Seismic Launches Spring '23 Release
Seismic today launched its Spring 2023 Release, including new personalization and buyer engagement capabilities powered by Aura, Seismic's artificial intelligence engine.
"Buyers want a personalized experience when engaging with a rep, but many organizations still view personalization as a time-consuming, cumbersome process," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "Our Spring 2023 Release underscores our commitment to helping customer-facing teams personalize content easily and at scale. We are also continuing to invest in AI-powered workflows to improve both the seller and buyer experience, and we're excited that our intelligence engine, Aura, is now powering five distinct areas within our platform. With Seismic, sellers can engage more effectively with buyers, leading to shorter sales cycles, larger deals, and happier customers."
New capabilities in the Spring '23 Release include the following:
- Seismic for Google Slides, making the Seismic content library of approved materials available for sellers right within Google Slides.
- Seismic for Microsoft Viva Sales, a set of Aura AI-powered capabilities for Microsoft Viva Sales, enabling users to receive content and training recommendations by Seismic within Microsoft Teams meeting summaries.
- Contextual Insights, to analyze content performance by segment, content types, and content status with contextual, interactive charts and graphs in the flow of work.
- Dynamic Watermarking to mitigate misuse and improve traceability of documents by adding customized digital watermarks based on the document's content properties and rule-based templates.
- Lessonly by Seismic Insights Dashboards, to demonstrate the impact of training on the sales cycle with rich analytics and tools to accelerate enablement efficiency.