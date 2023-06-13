Seismic Launches Spring '23 Release

Seismic today launched its Spring 2023 Release, including new personalization and buyer engagement capabilities powered by Aura, Seismic's artificial intelligence engine.

"Buyers want a personalized experience when engaging with a rep, but many organizations still view personalization as a time-consuming, cumbersome process," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "Our Spring 2023 Release underscores our commitment to helping customer-facing teams personalize content easily and at scale. We are also continuing to invest in AI-powered workflows to improve both the seller and buyer experience, and we're excited that our intelligence engine, Aura, is now powering five distinct areas within our platform. With Seismic, sellers can engage more effectively with buyers, leading to shorter sales cycles, larger deals, and happier customers."