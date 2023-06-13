Social Snowball Launches Safelinks for E-commerce Affiliate Marketing

Social Snowball has introduced Safelinks, an affiliate link technology to combat coupon code leakage and misattribution in e-commerce affiliate marketing.

With coupon code leakage, traditional discount codes intended to reward loyal customers and attract new ones often end up on popular coupon sites, causing discrepancies in affiliate attribution data and leading to incorrect commission calculations.

With Safelinks, which is specifically tailored for Shopify stores, when a customer clicks on an affiliate's Safelink, a popup appears acknowledging the affiliate's referral. The customer can then generate a one-time-use coupon code from within the popup. Every customer who clicks on the Safelink receives a unique single-use coupon code.