Allego Unveils the GO Revenue Enablement Platform

Allego today unveiled GO, a revenue enablement platform that brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams, at S3, its annual revenue enablement summit.

"We have entered a new era of buying and selling. Buyers want a different experience, and today's sales, marketing, and enablement teams are ill-equipped to deliver on the expectation," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego, in a statement. "With GO, an innovative but proven enablement platform for modern buying and selling, revenue teams now have a collaborative way to deliver the right messages and stories at the right time to buyers and boost fluency and confidence across the team. Finally, there's a tech-enabled process for B2B revenue teams to create predictable conversions and scalable sales cycles that boost revenue and seller productivity."

With GO from Allego, revenue teams can do the following:

Shine a light on the right sales stories that strengthen learning, content, and conversations;

Engage entire buying teams digitally and holistically throughout their buying processes;

Align sales, marketing, and enablement revenue and buying teams through collaboration;

Gather AI-powered insights in the flow of work;

Deliver curated experiences that guide content discovery and engagement on the buyer's terms; and

Drive a consumer-like buying experience for the entire buying team with Digital Sales Room capabilities that help sellers add personalized value in their collaboration with buyers.