Allego Unveils the GO Revenue Enablement Platform
Allego today unveiled GO, a revenue enablement platform that brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams, at S3, its annual revenue enablement summit.
"We have entered a new era of buying and selling. Buyers want a different experience, and today's sales, marketing, and enablement teams are ill-equipped to deliver on the expectation," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego, in a statement. "With GO, an innovative but proven enablement platform for modern buying and selling, revenue teams now have a collaborative way to deliver the right messages and stories at the right time to buyers and boost fluency and confidence across the team. Finally, there's a tech-enabled process for B2B revenue teams to create predictable conversions and scalable sales cycles that boost revenue and seller productivity."
With GO from Allego, revenue teams can do the following:
- Shine a light on the right sales stories that strengthen learning, content, and conversations;
- Engage entire buying teams digitally and holistically throughout their buying processes;
- Align sales, marketing, and enablement revenue and buying teams through collaboration;
- Gather AI-powered insights in the flow of work;
- Deliver curated experiences that guide content discovery and engagement on the buyer's terms; and
- Drive a consumer-like buying experience for the entire buying team with Digital Sales Room capabilities that help sellers add personalized value in their collaboration with buyers.
"First, we're investing in a world still based on human connection and rapport established by sharing the right stories that deliver a consistent message. That's where alignment is found and value is delivered. Second, we're investing in accommodating how both sellers and buyers prefer to work based on their individual urgency, work styles, mobility needs, and the need for self-service and personalization. That's where adoption and engagement come from. And finally, we're investing in modern devices and AI technologies that bring out human potential and save us all time. That's where efficiency is gained. These are simple, powerful truths," said Andre Black, chief product officer of Allego, in a statement.