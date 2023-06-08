AdsPostX Launches OmniSDK
AdsPostX has launched OmniSDK, which allows retailers to monetize untapped behavioral and intent signals across all stages of shopper journeys while factoring the most opportune points to serve applicable ads and offers across the path-to-purchase and beyond.
OmniSDK's smart serving signals can indicate relevancy for product pairings to cross-promote based on items being browsed online in real time.
"There are many signals across the shopper journey that can be collected to determine and deliver relevant offers and ads at key moments. This moves beyond basic keyword and cart history data, leveraging site location and dwell time on product pages and many other advanced signals based on shopper behavior to offer up smart media placements. Our drop-in, small-footprint OmniSDK provides the ability to easily unlock relevancy factors that will mature retail media into a new era and provide true incremental growth opportunities for brands and retailers alike," said Roj Niyogi, chief product officer of AdsPostX, in a statement.