AdsPostX Launches OmniSDK

AdsPostX has launched OmniSDK, which allows retailers to monetize untapped behavioral and intent signals across all stages of shopper journeys while factoring the most opportune points to serve applicable ads and offers across the path-to-purchase and beyond.

OmniSDK's smart serving signals can indicate relevancy for product pairings to cross-promote based on items being browsed online in real time.