Brightcove Launches Ad Insights

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, today launched Ad Insights to help media companies measure ad tolerance and revenue optimization by analyzing audience engagement across their advertising and calculating the impact of advertising intensity.

By leveraging advanced machine learning models and proprietary metrics, Ad Insights will provide Brightcove customers with detailed analytics and insights that portray viewer tolerance for ads and the correlation between ad intensity, viewer engagement, and tolerance for ads across dimensions, including players, devices, regions, and content.

Customers of Brightcove's Ad Monetization; a service designed for media companies to better monetize their content, are currently being onboarded for the new Ad Insights capability.