UserTesting Integrates with FigJam
UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has integrated with FigJam, enabling joint customers to share the voice of their customers throughout their organizations.
This integration allows FigJam users to embed video-based human insight captured from the UserTesting platform into their collaborative whiteboards to create a shared understanding of customer needs, including identifying points of friction and delight within an experience.
The FigJam and UserTesting integration lets users integrate direct customer feedback into cross-functional workflows. It allows for the sharing of embedded test results, clips, and highlight reels that are playable from within FigJam, along with additional context like video title and descriptions. Combined with FigJam's templates, teams can establish repeatable processes for customer feedback collection consistently across projects and ensure that the right activities are prioritized based on customer needs, preferences, and behaviors.
"We're excited to partner with UserTesting to enable FigJam users to easily access and collaborate on experience research and insights," said Anna Kohnen, head of partnerships at Figma, in a statement. "The integration between UserTesting and FigJam allows users to share rich, video-based insights and work more efficiently with templated UserTesting workflows."
"All product, design, and research teams should experience the power of watching their customers firsthand navigate an experience, react to a prototype, and/or express their thoughts out loud. This is what sparks innovative ideas or lends a new perspective during product ideation," said Rob Vandenberg, global vice president of channels and alliances at UserTesting, in a statement. "Our joint customers will now be able to extend the voice of their customers into FigJam and use empathy to drive a more effective product development process."