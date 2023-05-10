UserTesting Integrates with FigJam

UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has integrated with FigJam, enabling joint customers to share the voice of their customers throughout their organizations.

This integration allows FigJam users to embed video-based human insight captured from the UserTesting platform into their collaborative whiteboards to create a shared understanding of customer needs, including identifying points of friction and delight within an experience.

The FigJam and UserTesting integration lets users integrate direct customer feedback into cross-functional workflows. It allows for the sharing of embedded test results, clips, and highlight reels that are playable from within FigJam, along with additional context like video title and descriptions. Combined with FigJam's templates, teams can establish repeatable processes for customer feedback collection consistently across projects and ensure that the right activities are prioritized based on customer needs, preferences, and behaviors.