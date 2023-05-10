CitrusAd Adds Keyword Bidding
CitrusAd has added keyword bidding to the CitrusAd campaign dashboard, which has always shown which keywords were working best for each campaign, with visibility into share of voice and percent of impressions won. Now marketers can include separate bid strategies on each keyword within one campaign.
The CitrusAd platform already suggests appropriate keywords and allows advertisers to choose all keywords, while showing the performance of each keyword within campaigns. Now companies can run campaigns on CitrusAd and optimize based on the performance of selected keywords.
"CitrusAd is delighted to bring this easy and intuitive way for marketers to optimize their campaigns. While a campaign may have had a [cost per click] bid across the board initially, it was incredibly clear on our platform that some keywords are more valuable to marketers than others. The new bid-by-keyword capability allows marketers to weight their campaigns by the most effective keywords for profitable results," said Adam Skinner, managing director of retail media networks at CitrusAd, in a statement.