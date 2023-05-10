CitrusAd Adds Keyword Bidding

CitrusAd has added keyword bidding to the CitrusAd campaign dashboard, which has always shown which keywords were working best for each campaign, with visibility into share of voice and percent of impressions won. Now marketers can include separate bid strategies on each keyword within one campaign.

The CitrusAd platform already suggests appropriate keywords and allows advertisers to choose all keywords, while showing the performance of each keyword within campaigns. Now companies can run campaigns on CitrusAd and optimize based on the performance of selected keywords.