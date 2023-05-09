Census Launches Audience Hub for Marketers

Census has launched Audience Hub powered by Snowflake to help marketers deliver personalized cross-channel engagement by activating their first-party data, building dynamic audience segments, and personalizing messaging with an entire suite of customer engagement tools built on Snowflake.

"Today's data-driven marketers require platforms that accelerate experimentation and personalization while reducing Total Cost of Ownership, without increasing security risk. With this joint solution, marketers will have more powerful tools than ever at their disposal," said Boris Jabes, CEO of Census, in a statement. "We have been the pioneer of making data actionable for customer-facing teams, and we're excited to be working with Snowflake's innovative technology as we enter the next phase of that journey."

Key features and benefits of the joint solution include the following:

Visual audience builder, a point-and-click interface with advanced segmentation capabilities like many-to-many relationships and nested and/or statements.

The ability to leverage third-party data for profile enrichment and segmentation from more than 1,800 datasets from 390 providers on Snowflake Marketplace.

Audience analysis features to track segment membership, health, size, and overlaps, which can be logged back into Snowflake to measure audience performance.