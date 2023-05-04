AppLovin Adds CTV to Its AppDiscovery Platform
AppLovin, a mobile app marketing platform provider, is bringing performance-based buying to connected TV within its mobile user acquisition platform, AppDiscovery.
App marketers can now tap into massive CTV supply across hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) apps and more than 3,000 channels from a single source of access and only pay for installs.
With AppDiscovery, advertisers and app marketers can do the following:
- Run CPI-based performance campaigns CTV campaigns are priced on a cost-per-install (CPI) basis rather than at a fixed cost-per-mille (CPM).
- Automate and optimize campaigns. The platform automates the buying process across mobile and CTV inventory and optimizes at the individual channel level.
- Manage mobile and CTV campaigns from a single access source. CTV campaigns run in parallel with mobile campaigns in AppDiscovery.
- Use custom, top-performing creatives optimized for CTV. As a value-add, AppLovin's SparkLabs in-house creative team is available for custom, high-performing ads.
- Access real-time, transparent analytics for trackable return on ad spend (ROAS) and channel name visibility.
"We're excited to successfully bridge the gap between mobile marketing and CTV through a performance buying model," said Idil Canal, general manager of advertising technology at AppLovin, in a statement. "With AppLovin, marketers can easily test and rapidly scale CTV campaigns to acquire high-quality users by accessing a vast audience with targeted, relevant ads, all while prioritizing installs over impressions."