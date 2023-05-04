AppLovin Adds CTV to Its AppDiscovery Platform

AppLovin, a mobile app marketing platform provider, is bringing performance-based buying to connected TV within its mobile user acquisition platform, AppDiscovery.

App marketers can now tap into massive CTV supply across hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) apps and more than 3,000 channels from a single source of access and only pay for installs.

With AppDiscovery, advertisers and app marketers can do the following:

Run CPI-based performance campaigns CTV campaigns are priced on a cost-per-install (CPI) basis rather than at a fixed cost-per-mille (CPM).

Automate and optimize campaigns. The platform automates the buying process across mobile and CTV inventory and optimizes at the individual channel level.

Manage mobile and CTV campaigns from a single access source. CTV campaigns run in parallel with mobile campaigns in AppDiscovery.

Use custom, top-performing creatives optimized for CTV. As a value-add, AppLovin's SparkLabs in-house creative team is available for custom, high-performing ads.

Access real-time, transparent analytics for trackable return on ad spend (ROAS) and channel name visibility.