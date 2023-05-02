StackAdapt Releases ABM Targeting and Measurement
StackAdapt, providers of a self-serve programmatic advertising platform, today introduced a self-serve, in-platform B2B solution for account-based marketing targeting and measurement, enabling users to target high-value B2B audiences in the United States based on account lists and firmographic and persona-level data.
StackAdapt's in-platform offering operates within a closed-loop identity ecosystem to improve match rates. With full control over B2B data, StackAdapt ABM Targeting and Measurement attributes ad engagement back to the exact same authenticated audiences, .
StackAdapt's ABM Targeting and Measurement helps users in the following ways:
- Frictionless campaign creation and reporting directly in the platform;
- Audience intelligence to understand how business professionals and decision-makers are engaging with campaigns and creatives,
- Segmenting audiences into more applicable groups that can be targeted;
- Tracking progress across the buyer's journey to learn which actions users take at particular stages of the programmatic funnel;
- Impact on accounts and engagement;
- Quantifying marketing dollars to show how programmatic can help nurture and drive the ideal audience through a long and complex sales funnel and provide a return on ad spend;
- Diverse, multichannel inventory through native, display, video, connected TV, audio, and in-game, influencing their customer journey and decision-making process down the funnel;
- Low-risk activation of campaigns without contractual minimums.
"We are thrilled to provide StackAdapt users this latest offering because they can now launch a highly scalable and measurable ABM strategy through programmatic technology," said Michael Shang, vice president of partnerships and business solutions at StackAdapt, in a statement. "B2B marketers can create highly targeted, personalized campaigns to win over best-fit accounts and nurture audiences through the B2B buying journey across all devices and different programmatic channels."