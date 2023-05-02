BigCommerce Launches Latest Release of B2B Edition

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has released the latest version of B2B Edition, its suite of B2B functionalities for online selling, with multi-storefront compatibility, a modernized B2B buyer portal, and headless support

With multi-storefront, B2B companies can launch and manage multiple storefronts from a single BigCommerce back-end across brands, geographies, and/or customer segments.

The new modernized buyer portal automates administrative processes while streamlining the buyer/merchant relationship to manage orders, quotes and workflows .

With B2B Edition's headless support, companies gain microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless architecture and composable elements to create and build agile storefronts. B2B Edition is headless-agnostic and can integrate into existing BigCommerce HTML themes or CMS platforms using the buyer portal API.

The latest release of B2B Edition also offers the following:

Preset price and shopping lists that buyers can configure, price and quote (CPQ), saving time and ultimately influencing more conversions.

Reordering, by creating specific access points, such as by company or user, to view past company orders, quotes and lists in one place and upload orders in bulk with the Quick Order Pad feature.

Seamless integrations into any BigCommerce Stencil storefront or any headless platform connected to BigCommerce, such as CMS platforms.

Mobile-optimized buying experiences through a mobile-friendly buyer portal.