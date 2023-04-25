CreatorUp Launches Daisy Content Creation Platform
CreatorUp, a provider of digital content solutions, has launched Daisy, an artificial intelligence-powered platform for content creation for education, corporate training, marketing, and communication, combining generative AI and templates for text, images, translation, and videos.
Supporting Daisy are thousands of creators, worldwide, who can provide content strategy consulting, video creation/editing, prompt engineering, and quality control.
"We're thrilled to launch Daisy and offer our customers a platform that is intuitive, fast, and powerful," said Mike Tringe, CEO of CreatorUp, in a statement "Users can save time and money while increasing their engagement and reach. We believe that Daisy is a game-changer for content creation, and we're excited to see the amazing content our users will create with it. I know that many users will find it an amazing resource for generating text, images, and video that will help improve outcomes for everything, from teaching to social media posts, marketing, fundraising, and more. "