Alida Adds Mobile Capabilities in Spring 2023 TXM Release

In the Spring 2023 product release of its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform, Alida added mobile and social feedback capabilities.

Alida's Spring 2023 release allows companies to engage with community members through a new mobile app that ensures they can answer Quick Polls and provide feedback on content, such as product prototypes and visuals; give mobile app reviews context in the overall customer journey thanks to new social listening capabilities; overlay feedback from other sources, such as community panels and surveys; connect the dots between mobile app reviews and customer satisfaction, referrals, subscriptions, spending, etc.; integrate with Alida's Social Review suite to monitor and analyze feedback from multiple app review platforms, as well as user reviews of products and locations, all in one dashboard; and integrate with other workflows to respond to reviews, get more information, address support issues, and make sure customers feel heard.

Other multichannel survey capabilities let users embed surveys in their mobile apps, mobile websites, or mobile devices; personalize questions for different segments and set caps for survey frequency; tailor follow-up questions based on customer behaviors and responses, spreading questions out across multiple sessions so they don't overload users; increase transparency on quota usage for SMS-based surveys; and achieve greater control over survey design and analysis.