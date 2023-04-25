Sitecore Adds Generative AI to Its Fully Composable Software Solutions

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience software, has integrated Open AI ChatGPT across its fully composable software solutions. This feature release, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, will allow marketers to integrate generative artificial intelligence functionality into their Sitecore-powered marketing stack

Sitecores fully-composable offering lets marketers build their own solutions by bringing their own AI to integrate with open application programming interfaces and configurable user interfaces. Examples of this include integration of ChatGPT into Sitecore XM Cloud CMS (Content Management System) to create near-instant translations and leveraging ChatGPT to rephrase marketing copy created in Content Hub to better target specific segments and destination channels. Additionally, Sitecore customers can use OpenAI's Dall-E to generate image variants for omnichannel campaigns being managed across Sitecore's Content Cloud.