Brightcove Partners with Frequency for FAST Channel Solution

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, is partnering with Frequency, a cloud-based video platform provider, to help companies create, launch, and manage free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

With the integration available within the Brightcove Marketplace, users can connect their video libraries with Frequency for scheduling and distribution.

"Empowering media companies to reach, engage, and monetize new audiences is at the core of Brightcove's Media Studio solution," said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove, in a statement. "FAST channels are a high-growth, reach-expanding, revenue-generating medium for media companies. With this partnership, we are expanding the way our customers can grow via launching their own FAST channels directly from our powerful video platform. Our integration with Frequency will also help our customers centralize their video content, programming, distribution and ad monetization via an integrated workflow."

"This partnership will give Brightcove's customers a seamless way to create linear viewing experiences to reach their audiences on every device and in every form," said Blair Harrison, CEO and founder of Frequency, in a statement. "Our tools are designed to empower customers to deliver the programming they know their viewers want in a visually stunning way with the simplest and most intuitive workflows."